U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Paul, outgoing command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, gives remarks at a change of responsibility ceremony Jan. 9, 2021, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. Paul relinquished senior enlisted advisor responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger at the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 08:38
|Photo ID:
|7006461
|VIRIN:
|220109-Z-VK811-1004
|Resolution:
|5174x3999
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|MACON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 48th IBCT Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
