48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Paul, outgoing command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, gives remarks at a change of responsibility ceremony Jan. 9, 2021, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. Paul relinquished senior enlisted advisor responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger at the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

