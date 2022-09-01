Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 8]

    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Paul, outgoing command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, gives remarks at a change of responsibility ceremony Jan. 9, 2021, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. Paul relinquished senior enlisted advisor responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger at the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 08:38
    Photo ID: 7006461
    VIRIN: 220109-Z-VK811-1004
    Resolution: 5174x3999
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: MACON, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th IBCT Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    48th IBCT
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT