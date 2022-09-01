U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Paul (left), Col. Jason Baker (center), and Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger (right) stand at attention during the national anthem Jan. 9, 2021, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a change on responsibility ceremony where Paul transferred senior enlisted responsibility to Ballenger. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 08:38
|Photo ID:
|7006459
|VIRIN:
|220109-Z-VK811-1002
|Resolution:
|6549x4161
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|MACON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 48th IBCT Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT