U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Paul (left), Col. Jason Baker (center), and Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger (right) stand at attention during the national anthem Jan. 9, 2021, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a change on responsibility ceremony where Paul transferred senior enlisted responsibility to Ballenger. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 08:38 Photo ID: 7006459 VIRIN: 220109-Z-VK811-1002 Resolution: 6549x4161 Size: 3.56 MB Location: MACON, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th IBCT Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.