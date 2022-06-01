The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine

U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, hike back to their barracks on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 5, 2022. These Marine just completed the crucible – a 54-hour event that challenges all the skills a recruit has learned throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 21:34
|Photo ID:
|7005804
|VIRIN:
|220106-M-MI059-1012
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
