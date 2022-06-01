U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, hike back to their barracks on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 5, 2022. These Marine just completed the crucible – a 54-hour event that challenges all the skills a recruit has learned throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 21:34 Photo ID: 7005804 VIRIN: 220106-M-MI059-1012 Resolution: 8246x4638 Size: 6.45 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.