The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine

Eagle, globe and anchors being prepared to be awarded to the new Marines of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 6, 2022. These recruits have just completed the crucible – a 54-hour event that challenges all the skills a recruit has learned throughout recruit training. After nearly 11 weeks of physically and mentally demanding challenges, the recruits of Golf Company have finally earned the title “United States Marine.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

