U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, listen to a story about the legendary Battle of Iwo Jima on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 6, 2022. These recruits have just completed the crucible – a 54-hour event that challenges all the skills a recruit has learned throughout recruit training. After nearly 11 weeks of physically and mentally demanding challenges, the recruits of Golf Company will finally be awarded the title “United States Marine.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 21:34 Photo ID: 7005799 VIRIN: 220106-M-MI059-1006 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 4.36 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.