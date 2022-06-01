Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine [Image 28 of 30]

    The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Selena Serrano, a Marine with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, holds her eagle, globe and anchor on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 5, 2022. Serrano just completed the crucible – a 54-hour event that challenges all the skills a recruit has learned throughout recruit training. Serrano was recruited out of Los Angeles, Calif. with Recruiting Station Montebello. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 21:34
    Photo ID: 7005803
    VIRIN: 220106-M-MI059-1010
    Resolution: 9079x6053
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Reaper
    Recruits
    Marines
    Crucible
    MCRD San Diego

