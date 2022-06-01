The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine

U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Selena Serrano, a Marine with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, holds her eagle, globe and anchor on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 5, 2022. Serrano just completed the crucible – a 54-hour event that challenges all the skills a recruit has learned throughout recruit training. Serrano was recruited out of Los Angeles, Calif. with Recruiting Station Montebello. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

