U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Selena Serrano, a Marine with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, holds her eagle, globe and anchor on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 5, 2022. Serrano just completed the crucible – a 54-hour event that challenges all the skills a recruit has learned throughout recruit training. Serrano was recruited out of Los Angeles, Calif. with Recruiting Station Montebello. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 21:34
|Photo ID:
|7005803
|VIRIN:
|220106-M-MI059-1010
|Resolution:
|9079x6053
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
