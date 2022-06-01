Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine [Image 26 of 30]

    The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Alexis N. Ortega, a drill instructor with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, awards the title of “United States Marine” to one of her recruits on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 6, 2022. These Marines have just completed the crucible – a 54-hour event that challenges all the skills a recruit has learned throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 21:34
    Photo ID: 7005801
    VIRIN: 220106-M-MI059-1008
    Resolution: 8733x5822
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Reaper
    Recruits
    Marines
    Crucible
    MCRD San Diego

