The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine

A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, is awarded the title of “United States Marine” on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 6, 2022. These Marines have just completed the crucible – a 54-hour event that challenges all the skills a recruit has learned throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

