The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the John Basilone Challenge on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 5, 2022. This event is part of the crucible – a 54-hour event that challenges all the skills a recruit has learned throughout recruit training. Recruits will go through physically and mentally demanding challenges with limited food and sleep during the crucible. The crucible is one of the final stepping stones in completing recruit training. Once a recruit completes the crucible, they will have earned the title “United States Marine.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

