    The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine [Image 15 of 30]

    The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the John Basilone Challenge on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 5, 2022. This event is part of the crucible – a 54-hour event that challenges all the skills a recruit has learned throughout recruit training. Recruits will go through physically and mentally demanding challenges with limited food and sleep during the crucible. The crucible is one of the final stepping stones in completing recruit training. Once a recruit completes the crucible, they will have earned the title “United States Marine.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 21:33
    Photo ID: 7005790
    VIRIN: 220105-M-MI059-1007
    Resolution: 7690x5127
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Reaper
    Recruits
    Marines
    Crucible
    MCRD San Diego

