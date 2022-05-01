U.S. Marine Corps recruit Lucy Lindstrom, a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, suppresses a simulated ambush during the John Basilone Challenge on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 5, 2022. The event was part of the crucible – a 54-hour event that challenges all the skills a recruit has learned throughout recruit training. Recruits will go through physically and mentally demanding challenges with limited food and sleep during the crucible. The crucible is one of the final stepping stones in completing recruit training. Once a recruit completes the crucible, they will have earned the title “United States Marine.” Lindstrom was recruited out of Milwaukee, Wis. with Recruiting Station Green Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 21:33
|Photo ID:
|7005788
|VIRIN:
|220105-M-MI059-1005
|Resolution:
|8454x5636
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Crucible: the final stepping stone in becoming a United States Marine [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT