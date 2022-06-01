Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock [Image 9 of 9]

    1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of MC-130J Commando II’s fly during “Flight of the Flock” off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. The 1st SOS MC-130J Commando II is capable of conducting airdrops, air-to-air refueling, and a variety of other operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    AFSOC
    Air Force
    USAF
    MC-130J Commando II
    Flight of the Flock

