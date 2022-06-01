1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock

A formation of 1st Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II’s fly during “Flight of the Flock” off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. This “Flight of the Flock” formation was the first time all seven 1st SOS MC-130J Commando II aircraft were generated for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

