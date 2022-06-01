A formation of 1st Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II’s fly during “Flight of the Flock” off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. The 1st SOS operates the MC-130J Commando II to provide infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply of special operations forces and equipment in hostile or denied territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 23:59 Photo ID: 7004690 VIRIN: 220106-F-JK399-2420 Resolution: 4312x2777 Size: 2.7 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 17 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.