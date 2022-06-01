A 1st Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II pilot points at an island during “Flight of the Flock” off the coast of Okinawa, Japan Jan. 6, 2022. “Flight of the Flock” is a rare training opportunity designed to challenge the pilots and aircrew on conducting operations as efficiently as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 23:59 Photo ID: 7004686 VIRIN: 220106-F-JK399-1115 Resolution: 4559x3438 Size: 4.53 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.