1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock

A 1st Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II pilot points at an island during “Flight of the Flock” off the coast of Okinawa, Japan Jan. 6, 2022. “Flight of the Flock” is a rare training opportunity designed to challenge the pilots and aircrew on conducting operations as efficiently as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|01.06.2022
|01.06.2022 23:59
|7004686
|220106-F-JK399-1115
|4559x3438
|4.53 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|6
|3
