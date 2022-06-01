1st Special Operations Squadron loadmasters conduct an airdrop during the “Flight of the Flock” off the coast of Okinawa, Japan Jan. 6, 2022. “Flight of the Flock” is a rare training opportunity to test the pilots and aircrew’s ability to conduct accurate airdrops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 23:59
|Photo ID:
|7004684
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-JK399-1179
|Resolution:
|3206x1903
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
