A 1st Special Operations Squadron loadmaster observes a formation of MC-130J Commando II’s fly during “Flight of the Flock” off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. 1st SOS loadmasters are responsible for ensuring people and equipment in the MC-130J Commando II are safely and efficiently transported to their location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 23:59 Photo ID: 7004685 VIRIN: 220106-F-JK399-1943 Resolution: 3098x1740 Size: 2.38 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.