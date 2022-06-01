1st Special Operations Squadron loadmasters, observe a 1st SOS MC-130J Commando II during the Flight of the Flock formation at Kadena Air Base, Japan Jan. 6, 2022. This formation showcased the 1st SOS MC-130J Commando II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 23:59
|Photo ID:
|7004691
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-JK399-2677
|Resolution:
|3314x2306
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
