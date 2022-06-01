1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 353rd Special Operations Wing observe an MC-130J Commando II during “Flight of the Flock” off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. As the only U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command unit in the Pacific, the 353rd SOW is the focal point for special operations aviation activity in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

