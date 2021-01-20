USS Nimitz Steel Beach Picnic

210120-N-NH257-1023 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 20, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Carter (left), from Trenton, N.J., and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Wendell Stanford, from Rockford, Ill., season burger patties on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a steel beach picnic. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

