    VMFA 323 Flyer's Helmet [Image 7 of 12]

    VMFA 323 Flyer's Helmet

    INDIAN OCEAN

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210201-N-NH257-1001 INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2021) Flyer's helmets from the "Death Rattlers" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323 stand for alert aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    VIRIN: 210201-N-NH257-1001
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
