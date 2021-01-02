Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Cuts Steel Pipe [Image 5 of 12]

    Sailor Cuts Steel Pipe

    INDIAN OCEAN

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210201-N-NH257-1043 INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Adrian Wilson, from Englewood, Calif., cuts a steel pipe aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 00:19
    Photo ID: 6999858
    VIRIN: 210201-N-NH257-1043
    Resolution: 3279x4591
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Cuts Steel Pipe [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Aviation Structural Mechanic
    Navy
    Deployment
    2020
    Covid

