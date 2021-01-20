Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Steel Beach Picnic [Image 8 of 12]

    USS Nimitz Steel Beach Picnic

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210120-N-NH257-1094 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 20, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Andrew Chuang, from Stockton, Calif., swings a golf club on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a steel beach picnic. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    VIRIN: 210120-N-NH257-1094
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    TAGS

    Picnic
    Nimitz
    Steel Beach
    Navy
    Flight Deck
    Deployment

