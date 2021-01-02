Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Runs Flyer's Helmet System Test [Image 6 of 12]

    Marine Runs Flyer's Helmet System Test

    INDIAN OCEAN

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210201-N-NH257-1006 INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2021) United States Marine Sgt. Lucas Cano, from Miami, runs a joint helmet mounted cueing system test on a flyer's helmet aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 00:19
    Photo ID: 6999860
    VIRIN: 210201-N-NH257-1006
    Resolution: 4708x3363
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Runs Flyer's Helmet System Test [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vertical-Replenishment-At-Sea
    Vertical-Replenishment-At-Sea
    Nimitz Transits Strait Of Malacca
    Sailor Drills Steel Pipe
    Sailor Cuts Steel Pipe
    Marine Runs Flyer's Helmet System Test
    VMFA 323 Flyer's Helmet
    USS Nimitz Steel Beach Picnic
    USS Nimitz Steel Beach Picnic
    USS Nimitz Steel Beach Picnic
    USS Nimitz Steel Beach Picnic
    USS Nimitz Steel Beach Picnic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Helmet
    Death Rattlers
    VMFA 323
    JHMCS
    Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT