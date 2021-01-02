210201-N-NH257-1006 INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2021) United States Marine Sgt. Lucas Cano, from Miami, runs a joint helmet mounted cueing system test on a flyer's helmet aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 01.01.2022 00:19 Photo ID: 6999860 VIRIN: 210201-N-NH257-1006 Resolution: 4708x3363 Size: 2.02 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Runs Flyer's Helmet System Test [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.