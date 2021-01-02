Sailor Drills Steel Pipe

210201-N-NH257-1057 INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Brandon Bagley, from Houston, drills a steel pipe aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

