USS Nimitz Steel Beach Picnic

210120-N-NH257-1050 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 20, 2021) Sailors play volleyball on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a steel beach picnic. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

