Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day [Image 8 of 10]

    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day

    SEOUL AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team based at Misawa Air Base, Japan, performs an aerial demonstration during the first official day of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021, at Seoul Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 19. Business and industry personnel and military leaders from around the world experienced aerial and ground demonstrations, learned about a variety of aerospace and defense technologies, and viewed a multitude of U.S. and ROK static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.19.2021 06:12
    Photo ID: 6894484
    VIRIN: 211019-F-PS661-1460
    Resolution: 5048x3489
    Size: 750.53 KB
    Location: SEOUL AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day
    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day
    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day
    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day
    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day
    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day
    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day
    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day
    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day
    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    DOD
    Air Show
    Republic of Korea
    PACAF Demo Team
    Seoul ADEX 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT