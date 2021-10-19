A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team based at Misawa Air Base, Japan, performs an aerial demonstration during the first official day of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021, at Seoul Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 19. Business and industry personnel and military leaders from around the world experienced aerial and ground demonstrations, learned about a variety of aerospace and defense technologies, and viewed a multitude of U.S. and ROK static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2021 Date Posted: 10.19.2021 06:12 Photo ID: 6894484 VIRIN: 211019-F-PS661-1460 Resolution: 5048x3489 Size: 750.53 KB Location: SEOUL AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.