Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day

U.S. Marine Corps members, assigned to the Helicopter Marine Land Attack-169 Marine Air Group-36 based at Futenma, Japan, provide security and airframe capability information for an AH-1Z Viper, during the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 at Seoul Air Base, ROK, Oct. 19. Seoul ADEX 21 offers a venue to deepen our relationship with the Republic of Korea and enhance regional security through expanded military-to-military cooperation and with regional partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

