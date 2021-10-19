Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day

The Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles perform technical aerobatic maneuvers during the first official day of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 at Seoul Air Base, ROK, Oct. 19. Seoul ADEX 21 is the largest, most comprehensive event of its kind in Northeast Asia, attracting aviation and industry professionals, key defense personnel, aviation enthusiasts and the general public alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

