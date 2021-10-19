Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day [Image 5 of 10]

    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day

    SEOUL AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Security Forces members, assigned to the 51st SFS based at Osan, Republic of Korea, provide security for U.S. military assets displayed during the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 at Seoul Air Base, ROK, Oct. 19. U.S. military members maintain security for the aircraft static displays as well as provide information to attendees about the capabilities of each airframe during the 5-day ADEX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.19.2021 06:12
    Photo ID: 6894481
    VIRIN: 211019-F-PS661-1330
    Resolution: 5209x3777
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SEOUL AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    US Air Force
    Republic of Korea
    K-9 Handler
    51st SFS
    Seoul ADEX 2021

