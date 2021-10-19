Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day

Seoul ADEX 2021 attendees watch an aerial demonstration of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team based at Misawa Air Base, Japan, at Seoul Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 19. Seoul ADEX 21 is the largest, most comprehensive event of its kind in Northeast Asia, attracting aviation and industry professionals, key defense personnel, aviation enthusiasts and the general public alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

