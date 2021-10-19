Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day

The Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles fly past U.S. Army and Marine aircraft static displays during the first official day of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 at Seoul Air Base, ROK, Oct. 19. Seoul ADEX 21 offers a venue to deepen our relationship with the Republic of Korea and enhance regional security through expanded military-to-military cooperation and with regional partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

