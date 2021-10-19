Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day [Image 2 of 10]

    Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day

    SEOUL AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Republic of Korea military police member provides security for an AH-1Z Viper, assigned to the Helicopter Marine Land Attack-169 Marine Air Group-36 based at Futenma, Japan, during the first official day of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 at Seoul Air Base, ROK, Oct. 19. Seoul ADEX 21 offers a venue to deepen our relationship with the Republic of Korea and enhance regional security through expanded military-to-military cooperation and with regional partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.19.2021 06:12
    Photo ID: 6894477
    VIRIN: 211019-F-PS661-1007
    Resolution: 5993x3717
    Size: 834.68 KB
    Location: SEOUL AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Republic of Korea
    AH-1Z Viper
    Seoul ADEX 2021
    ROK Military Police

