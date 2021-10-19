Seoul ADEX 2021 first official day

U.S. and Republic of Korea military members provide security for an AH-1Z Viper, assigned to the Helicopter Marine Land Attack-169 Marine Air Group-36 based at Futenma, Japan, during the first official day of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 at Seoul Air Base, ROK, Oct. 19. U.S. military members maintain security for the aircraft static displays as well as provide information to attendees about the capabilities of each airframe during the 5-day ADEX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

