A Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist from the 2nd Chemical Battalion secures mission oriented protective posture gear during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, Sept. 16. Soldiers from the Fort Hood, Texas-based 2nd Chemical Battalion trained with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, during the rotation. U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Khari Bridges, Operations Group, National Training Center.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 11:06
|Photo ID:
|6876981
|VIRIN:
|100721-A-A4433-007
|Resolution:
|1831x1574
|Size:
|615.92 KB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FLINT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|NICEVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center
