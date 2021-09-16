U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, attempt to clear a building of simulated enemy opposing forces during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, California, Sept. 16. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 11:07
|Photo ID:
|6876937
|VIRIN:
|100721-A-A4433-001
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|324.38 KB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FLINT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|NICEVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center
