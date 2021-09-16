Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, attempt to clear a building of simulated enemy opposing forces during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, California, Sept. 16. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center.

