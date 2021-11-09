Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center

Armored vehicles from the 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, move in a convoy during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, Sept. 11. Decisive action rotations ensure Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jordan Leroy, Operations Group, National Training Center.

