    Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center [Image 4 of 8]

    Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Armored vehicles from the 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, move in a convoy during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, Sept. 11. Decisive action rotations ensure Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jordan Leroy, Operations Group, National Training Center.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 11:06
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: FLINT, MI, US
    Hometown: NICEVILLE, FL, US
    National Training Center
    1st Armored Division
    2nd Chemical Battalion
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    20th CBRNE Command

