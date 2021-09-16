Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center

A Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist from the 2nd Chemical Battalion looks for potential biohazards during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 on Fort Irwin, California, Sept. 16. The 2nd Chemical Battalion is part of the 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command. U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Khari Bridges, Operations Group, National Training Center.

