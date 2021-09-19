Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center

Soldiers from the 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, maneuver through the National Training Center during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 on Fort Irwin, California, Sept. 19. Decisive action rotations ensure Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kyle Goines, Operations Group, National Training Center.

