Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center

A Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist from the 2nd Chemical Battalion takes pictures of potential biological hazards during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, Sept. 16. Soldiers from the Fort Hood, Texas-based 2nd Chemical Battalion trained with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, during the rotation. U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Khari Bridges, Operations Group, National Training Center.

Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US