A U.S. Army Paladin from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, fires a round during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, Sept. 22. Decisive action rotations ensure Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kyle Goines, Operations Group, National Training Center.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 11:07
|Photo ID:
|6876938
|VIRIN:
|100721-A-A4433-002
|Resolution:
|1680x1120
|Size:
|295.28 KB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FLINT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|NICEVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center
