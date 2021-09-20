Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center [Image 8 of 8]

    Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Two U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicles form the 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, maneuver across the National Training Center during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 on Fort Irwin, California, Sept. 20. Decisive action rotations at the National Training Center ensure Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan, Operations Group, National Training Center.

    This work, Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Training Center
    1st Armored Division
    2nd Chemical Battalion
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    20th CBRNE Command

