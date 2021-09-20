Soldiers overcome all hazards during combat rotation at National Training Center

Two U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicles form the 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, maneuver across the National Training Center during Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 on Fort Irwin, California, Sept. 20. Decisive action rotations at the National Training Center ensure Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gosselin Ryan, Operations Group, National Training Center.

