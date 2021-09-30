NAF Atsugi Retention Pond and Excavation Site Survey

210930-N-VI040-1193 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 30, 2021) Capt. Manning Montagnet, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, and Lt. Cmdr. Sonny Rowland, NAF Atsugi public works officer, inspect the site where the Kanagawa Prefectural Board of Education are conducting a burial cultural property exploration survey after the existance of buried cultural properties was confirmed prior to the constuction of a new retention pond at the existing nature trail onboard the installation Sept. 30, 2021. The Public Works Department (PWD) is a forward-deployed organizational element of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East’s Integrated Product Team (IPT) that provides the full range of facility and environmental products and services to NAF Atsugi and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

