NAF Atsugi Retention Pond and Excavation Site Survey

210930-N-VI040-1052 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 30, 2021) Capt. Manning Montagnet, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan stands on a precast culvert box with Public Works Department (PWD) employees during his visit to the construction site of a retention pond onboard the installation Sept. 30, 2021. PWD is a forward-deployed organizational element of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East’s Integrated Product Team (IPT) that provides a full range of facility and environmental products and services to NAF Atsugi and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 Location: KANAGAWA, JP