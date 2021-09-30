NAF Atsugi Retention Pond and Excavation Site Survey

210930-N-VI040-1147 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 30, 2021) Capt. Manning Montagnet (front), commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi walks with Cmdr. Sonny Rowland, NAF Atsugi public works officer, and employees from the Public Works Department (PWD) during a construction site visit to NAF Atsugi's nature trail Sept. 30, 2021. PWD is a forward-deployed organizational element of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East’s Integrated Product Team (IPT) that provides a full range of facility and environmental products and services to NAF Atsugi and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

