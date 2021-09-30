Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Retention Pond and Excavation Site Survey [Image 9 of 10]

    NAF Atsugi Retention Pond and Excavation Site Survey

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210930-N-VI040-1180 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 30, 2021) Capt. Manning Montagnet, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, and Lt. Cmdr. Sonny Rowland, NAF Atsugi public works officer, briefed by a Kanagawa Archeaology Foundation employee during a presentation of the cultural findings in the construction site of a new retention pond onboard the installation Sept. 30, 2021. A full scale excavation and research survey was conducted after the confirmation of the existence of buried cultural assets by the Kanagawa Prefectural Board of Education during a test excavation survey prior to initiating the actual construction that requires excavation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 23:10
    Photo ID: 6876606
    VIRIN: 210930-N-VI040-1180
    Resolution: 5864x4189
    Size: 16.26 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Retention Pond and Excavation Site Survey [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    NAVFAC Far East
    Public Works Department Atsugi

