NAF Atsugi Retention Pond and Excavation Site Survey

210930-N-VI040-1180 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 30, 2021) Capt. Manning Montagnet, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, and Lt. Cmdr. Sonny Rowland, NAF Atsugi public works officer, briefed by a Kanagawa Archeaology Foundation employee during a presentation of the cultural findings in the construction site of a new retention pond onboard the installation Sept. 30, 2021. A full scale excavation and research survey was conducted after the confirmation of the existence of buried cultural assets by the Kanagawa Prefectural Board of Education during a test excavation survey prior to initiating the actual construction that requires excavation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

