210930-N-VI040-1065 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 30, 2021) Capt. Manning Montagnet, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan stands on a precast culvert box with Public Works Department (PWD) employees during his visit to the construction site of a retention pond onboard the installation Sept. 30, 2021. PWD is a forward-deployed organizational element of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East’s Integrated Product Team (IPT) that provides a full range of facility and environmental products and services to NAF Atsugi and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 23:10
|Photo ID:
|6876600
|VIRIN:
|210930-N-VI040-1065
|Resolution:
|6100x4071
|Size:
|12.65 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Atsugi Retention Pond and Excavation Site Survey [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
