NAF Atsugi Retention Pond and Excavation Site Survey

210930-N-VI040-1169 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 30, 2021) Capt. Manning Montagnet, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, inspects artifacts found during a burial cultural property exploration survey conducted by the Kanagawa Prefectural Board of Education prior to initial construction requiring excavation for a new retention pond that will take part in the existing nature trail onboard the installation. The Public Works Department (PWD) is a forward-deployed organizational element of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East’s Integrated Product Team (IPT) that provides the full range of facility and environmental products and services to NAF Atsugi and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

