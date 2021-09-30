NAF Atsugi Retention Pond and Excavation Site Survey

210930-N-VI040-1044 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 30, 2021) Capt. Manning Montagnet, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, is briefed by Lt. Cmdr. Sonny Rowland (Left), NAF Atsugi’s Public Works Officer, and his employees on the current progress of the West Retention Pond Project and the installation of a precast culvert box at the Base Nature Trail Sept. 30, 2021. The Public Works Department (PWD) is a forward-deployed organizational element of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East’s Integrated Product Team (IPT) that provides the full range of facility and environmental products and services to NAF Atsugi and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

