210930-N-VI040-1164 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 30, 2021) Capt. Manning Montagnet, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Lt. Cmdr. Sonny Rowland, NAF Atsugi public works officer, and Charles Schulz, deputy public works officer, and Public Works Department employees are briefed by Kanagawa Archeaology Foundation employees during a presentation of the cultural findings in the construction site of a new retention pond onboard the installation Sept. 30, 2021. A full scale excavation and research survey was conducted after the confirmation of the existence of buried cultural assets by the Kanagawa Prefectural Board of Education during a test excavation survey prior to the large-scale development project. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 23:10 Photo ID: 6876603 VIRIN: 210930-N-VI040-1164 Resolution: 5771x3852 Size: 10.27 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF Atsugi Retention Pond and Excavation Site Survey [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.