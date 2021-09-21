Airman 1st Class Connor Perkins, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, performs routine maintenance on an F-15C Eagle during a bilateral Aviation Training Relocation event at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. Approximately 200 U.S. Air Force Airmen and 12 F-15C Eagles assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, will participate in the ATR event hosted by the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) 2nd Air Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 02:46
|Photo ID:
|6872903
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-GX249-0005
|Resolution:
|6826x4266
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
