Airman 1st Class Connor Perkins, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, performs routine maintenance on an F-15C Eagle during a bilateral Aviation Training Relocation event at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. Approximately 200 U.S. Air Force Airmen and 12 F-15C Eagles assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, will participate in the ATR event hosted by the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) 2nd Air Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 02:46 Photo ID: 6872903 VIRIN: 210921-F-GX249-0005 Resolution: 6826x4266 Size: 3.27 MB Location: CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.